Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

NOC opened at $380.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $254.56 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

