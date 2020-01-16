Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,070,700 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 211,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

AES stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

