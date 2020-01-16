Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $181.61 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

