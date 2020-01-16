Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of Avid Technology worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

