Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Lear by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.22.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

