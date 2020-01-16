Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.58.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

