Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 941,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 858,619 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 176,692 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $168.29 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

