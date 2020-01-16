Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

CE stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

