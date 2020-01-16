Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Green Dot worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

