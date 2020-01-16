Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

