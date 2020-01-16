Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 273,733 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,733 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,668 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

