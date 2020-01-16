Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

