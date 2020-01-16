Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

