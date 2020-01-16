Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.