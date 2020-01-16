Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,909,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.