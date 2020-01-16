Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

