Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.