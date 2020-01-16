Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,541,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,539,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $314.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $196.50 and a 12 month high of $316.42. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.