Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,042 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,134,000 after buying an additional 441,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 599,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 63.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 556,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 216,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Post by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

