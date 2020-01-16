Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

