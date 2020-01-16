HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 895.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HEXO by 6,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HEXO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

