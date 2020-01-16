Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $11,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $900,584. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $517,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.