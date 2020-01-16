High Performance Blockchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $3.22 million and $1.59 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, Kucoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

High Performance Blockchain Token Trading

High Performance Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bibox, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

