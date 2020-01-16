Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

HSX opened at GBX 1,341 ($17.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,384.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,529.56. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

