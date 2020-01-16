Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Banco Santander reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC stock opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.27) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $865.88 million and a P/E ratio of 66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.02.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.