HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

