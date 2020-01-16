Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

