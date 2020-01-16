Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 41.1% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

