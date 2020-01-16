Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.25 ($17.91).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Homeserve to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 864.50 ($11.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,311 ($17.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,262.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,181.17. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

