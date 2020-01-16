Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -1.75

News articles about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Honda Motor’s analysis:

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HMC opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

