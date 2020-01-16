Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON opened at $180.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $183.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.