Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

