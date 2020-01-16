Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

