Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 735,300 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

HOV opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of 869.00 and a beta of 1.71. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

