HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

