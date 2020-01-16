Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1,773.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Hub Group by 147.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

