Hush (HUSH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $138.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Hush has a market cap of $336,265.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00585629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00118703 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002421 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,160,043 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.