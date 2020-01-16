HyperCash 1-Day Volume Tops $37.32 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00016481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, EXX and TOPBTC. HyperCash has a market cap of $63.73 million and $37.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,483,416 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Bithumb, EXX, Allcoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

