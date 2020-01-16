IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

IBM stock opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IBM in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

