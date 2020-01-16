Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.51 Per Share

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $9.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.52.

Get Icon alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Icon has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,360,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.