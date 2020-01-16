IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $288.49 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $294.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

