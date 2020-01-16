iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.10 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $43.10 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00006194 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

