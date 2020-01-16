IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

