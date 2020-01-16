IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,947,000 after buying an additional 2,135,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after buying an additional 1,050,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 617,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

