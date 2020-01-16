IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ResMed by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,889 shares of company stock worth $8,439,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $159.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

