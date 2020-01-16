IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.83 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Corvex Management LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,505,000 after buying an additional 4,870,924 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,519,000 after buying an additional 3,806,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after buying an additional 1,874,296 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after buying an additional 883,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

