IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $75,287,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 49.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684,297 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 646,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

