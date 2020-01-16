IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after buying an additional 1,293,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

AWK opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

