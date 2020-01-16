IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.51 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.