IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.41 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $168.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

